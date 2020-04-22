Copper miner Antofagasta cuts spending for 2020 on coronavirus concerns

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Antofagasta ANTO.L on Wednesday cut capital expenditure for the year and said copper production would be at the lower end of guidance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The miner said copper production in the three months to March, however, rose 4.6% to 194,000 tonnes compared with the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, editing by Louise Heavens)

