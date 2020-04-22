US Markets

Copper miner Antofagasta cuts spending for 2020 on coronavirus concerns

Contributor
Zandi Shabalala Reuters
Published

Antofagasta on Wednesday cut capital expenditure for the year and said copper production would be at the lower end of guidance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Antofagasta ANTO.L on Wednesday cut capital expenditure for the year and said copper production would be at the lower end of guidance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The miner said copper production in the three months to March, however, rose 4.6% to 194,000 tonnes compared with the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, editing by Louise Heavens)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com; +44 77 43 366 127;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular