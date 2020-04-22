Copper miner Antofagasta cuts 2020 capex and output plans

Adds detail

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Chile's Antofagasta ANTO.L on Wednesday cut capital expenditure for the year and said copper production would be at the lower end of guidance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Annual copper production is now expected to be at the lower end of its range of 725,000-755,000 tonnes, it said.

"Copper production, costs and capital expenditure guidance for 2020 is highly dependent on how the health emergency evolves over the coming months," Antofagasta said in a statement.

Production in the three months to March rose 4.6% to 194,000 tonnes compared with the previous quarter while costs fell.

Capital expenditure for the year would now amount to less than $1.3 billion compared to an original plan of $1.5 billion, the miner said.

In March, Antofagasta warned the figure could be in the range of $1.3-1.5 billion.

Antofagasta this month announced it would suspend its Los Pelabres Expansion project for about four months and was operating with about two-thirds of its workforce at its mines in Chile.

