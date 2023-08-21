Copper market in 90,000 metric tons deficit in Jun 2023 - ICSG

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The global refined copper market showed a 90,000 metric tons deficit in June, compared with a 58,000 metric tons deficit in May, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. For the first 6 months of the year, the market was in a 213,000 metric tons surplus compared with a 196,000 metric tons deficit in the same period a year earlier, the ICSG said. World refined copper output in June was 2.25 million metric tons , while consumption was 2.34 million metric tons. When adjusted for changes in inventory in Chinese bonded warehouses, There was a 120,000 metric tons deficit in June compared with a 100,000 metric tons deficit in May, the ICSG said. . (Bengaluru Commodities desk) (BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.