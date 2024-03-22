Copper market in 84,000 metric tons surplus in Jan 2024 - ICSG

March 22 (Reuters) - The global refined copper market showed a 84,000 metric tons surplus in January, compared with a 27,000 metric tons surplus in December, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. World refined copper output in January was 2.37 million metric tons , while consumption was 2.29 million metric tons. When adjusted for changes in inventory in Chinese bonded warehouses, There was a 84,000 metric tons surplus in January compared with a 22,000 metric tons surplus in December, the ICSG said. . (Bengaluru Commodities desk) (BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com)

