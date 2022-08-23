Copper market in 66,000 tonne deficit in Jun 2022 - ICSG

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The global refined copper market showed a 66,000 tonne deficit in June, compared with a 30,000 tonne deficit in May, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. For the first 6 months of the year, the market was in a 72,000 tonne deficit compared with a 130,000 tonne deficit in the same period a year earlier, the ICSG said. World refined copper output in June was 2.17 million tonne , while consumption was 2.23 million tonne. Bonded stocks of copper in China showed a 66,000 tonne deficit in June compared with a 34,000 tonne deficit in May. (Bengaluru Commodities desk) (BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com)

