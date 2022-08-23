Copper market in 66,000 tonne deficit in Jun 2022 - ICSG

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAX ROSSI

The global refined copper market showed a 66,000 tonne deficit in June, compared with a 30,000 tonne deficit in May, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. For the first 6 months of the year, the market was in a 72,000 tonne deficit compared with a 130,000 tonne deficit in the same period a year earlier, the ICSG said.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The global refined copper market showed a 66,000 tonne deficit in June, compared with a 30,000 tonne deficit in May, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. For the first 6 months of the year, the market was in a 72,000 tonne deficit compared with a 130,000 tonne deficit in the same period a year earlier, the ICSG said. World refined copper output in June was 2.17 million tonne , while consumption was 2.23 million tonne. Bonded stocks of copper in China showed a 66,000 tonne deficit in June compared with a 34,000 tonne deficit in May. (Bengaluru Commodities desk) (BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More