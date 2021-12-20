Copper market in 57,000 tonne deficit in Sept - ICSG

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The global refined copper market swung into a 57,000 tonne deficit in September from a surplus of 56,000 tonnes in August, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin.

For the first nine months of the year, the market was in a 161,000 tonne deficit compared with a 239,000 tonne deficit in the same period a year earlier, the ICSG said.

World refined copper output in September was 2.064 million tonnes, while consumption was 2.121 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai Editing by Mark Potter)

