Copper market in 55,000 metric tons deficit in Sep 2023 - ICSG

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The global refined copper market showed a 55,000 metric tons deficit in September, compared with a 21,000 metric tons deficit in August, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. For the first 9 months of the year, the market was in a 17,000 metric tons surplus compared with a 401,000 metric tons deficit in the same period a year earlier, the ICSG said. World refined copper output in September was 2.33 million metric tons , while consumption was 2.39 million metric tons. When adjusted for changes in inventory in Chinese bonded warehouses, There was a deficit in September compared with a 41,000 metric tons surplus in August, the ICSG said. . (Bengaluru Commodities desk) (BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com)

