Copper market in 52,000 tonnes surplus in Aug 2021 - ICSG

Nov 22 (Reuters) - , The global world refined copper market showed a 52,000 tonnes surplus in August, compared with a 39,000 tonnes deficit in July, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. For the first 8 months of the year, the market was in a 107,000 tonnes deficit compared with a 97,000 tonnes deficit in the same period a year earlier, the ICSG said. World refined copper output in August was 2.09 million tonnes , while consumption was 2.04 million tonnes. (Bengaluru Commodities desk) (BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com)

