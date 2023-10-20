Copper market in 33,000 metric tons deficit in Aug 2023 - ICSG

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The global refined copper market showed a 33,000 metric tons deficit in August, compared with a 30,000 metric tons deficit in July, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. For the first 8 months of the year, the market was in a 99,000 metric tons surplus compared with a 313,000 metric tons deficit in the same period a year earlier, the ICSG said. World refined copper output in August was 2.25 million metric tons , while consumption was 2.28 million metric tons. When adjusted for changes in inventory in Chinese bonded warehouses, There was a 34,000 metric tons deficit in August compared with a 39,000 metric tons deficit in July, the ICSG said. . (Bengaluru Commodities desk) (BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com)

