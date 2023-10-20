News & Insights

Copper market in 33,000 metric tons deficit in Aug 2023 - ICSG

Credit: REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

October 20, 2023 — 12:52 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The global refined copper market showed a 33,000 metric tons deficit in August, compared with a 30,000 metric tons deficit in July, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. For the first 8 months of the year, the market was in a 99,000 metric tons surplus compared with a 313,000 metric tons deficit in the same period a year earlier, the ICSG said. World refined copper output in August was 2.25 million metric tons , while consumption was 2.28 million metric tons. When adjusted for changes in inventory in Chinese bonded warehouses, There was a 34,000 metric tons deficit in August compared with a 39,000 metric tons deficit in July, the ICSG said. . (Bengaluru Commodities desk) (BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.