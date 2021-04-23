Copper market in 28,000 tonnes surplus in Jan 2021 - ICSG

April 23 (Reuters) - , The global world refined copper market showed a 28,000 tonnes surplus in January, compared with a 1,000 tonnes deficit in December, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. For the first month of the year, the market was in a 28,000 tonnes surplus compared with a 34,000 tonnes deficit in the same period a year earlier, the ICSG said. World refined copper output in January was 2.10 million tonnes , while consumption was 2.07 million tonnes. Bonded stocks of copper in China showed a 31,000 tonnes surplus in January compared with a 3,000 tonnes deficit in December. (Bengaluru Commodities desk) (BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com)

