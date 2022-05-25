Copper market in 25,000 tonne deficit in March 2022 -ICSG

The world refined copper market showed a 25,000 tonne deficit in March, compared with a 95,000 tonnes surplus in February, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin.

In 2021 the market was in a deficit of 439,000 tonnes, against a 415,000 tonne shortfall a year earlier, the ICSG said.

World refined copper output in March was 2.206 million tonnes while consumption was 2.231 million tonnes.

