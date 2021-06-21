Copper market in 19,000 tonnes deficit in Mar 2021 - ICSG

, The global world refined copper market showed a 19,000 tonnes deficit in March, compared with a 108,000 tonnes surplus in February, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. For the first 3 months of the year, the market was in a 129,000 tonnes surplus compared with a 154,000 tonnes surplus in the same period a year earlier, the ICSG said. World refined copper output in March was 2.10 million tonnes , while consumption was 2.12 million tonnes. (Bengaluru Commodities desk) (BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com) nAPN06ZL5W

