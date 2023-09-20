Copper market in 19,000 metric tons deficit in Jul 2023 - ICSG

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The global refined copper market showed a 19,000 metric tons deficit in July, compared with a 72,000 metric tons deficit in June, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. For the first 7 months of the year, the market was in a 215,000 metric tons surplus compared with a 254,000 metric tons deficit in the same period a year earlier, the ICSG said. World refined copper output in July was 2.30 million metric tons , while consumption was 2.32 million metric tons. When adjusted for changes in inventory in Chinese bonded warehouses, There was a 29,000 metric tons deficit in July compared with a 102,000 metric tons deficit in June, the ICSG said. . (Bengaluru Commodities desk) (BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com)

