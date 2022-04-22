Copper market in 16,000 tonne surplus in Jan 2022 -ICSG

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

The global world refined copper market showed a 16,000 tonne surplus in January, compared with a 74,000 tonnes deficit in December, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin.

In 2021 the market was in a deficit of 439,000 tonnes, against a 415,000 tonne shortfall a year earlier, the ICSG said.

World refined copper output in January was 2.149 million tonnes while consumption was 2.133 million tonnes.

