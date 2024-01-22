Copper market in 119,000 metric tons deficit in Nov 2023 - ICSG

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The global refined copper market showed a 119,000 metric tons deficit in November, compared with a 48,000 metric tons deficit in October, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. World refined copper output in November was 2.26 million metric tons , while consumption was 2.38 million metric tons. When adjusted for changes in inventory in Chinese bonded warehouses, There was a 128,000 metric tons deficit in November compared with a 70,000 metric tons deficit in October, the ICSG said. . (Bengaluru Commodities desk) (BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com)

