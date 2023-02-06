Copper maker Aurubis leads European stocks lower as rate jitters persist

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

February 06, 2023 — 03:05 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswasin Bengaluru for Reuters ->

STOXX 600 down 0.4%

Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, led by losses in Aurubis AG, the continent's largest copper producer, while fears that the global rate-hiking cycle may persist for longer kept investors on edge.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.4% at 0815 GMT, after clocking two consecutive weeks of gains on optimism that the United States and the euro zone would likely avoid a recession.

All the sector indices, barring telecommunications .SXKP, were in the red. Basic resources .SXPP and technology .SX8P bore the brunt of selling pressure, dropping around 1% each.

Aurubis AG NAFG.DE dropped 6.4% after posting a roughly 24% fall in quarterly earnings due to high energy prices and inflation.

Eurazeo EURA.PA slipped 0.8% after the French private equity and investment company named a new executive board and said current chief executive, Virginie Morgon, would leave her role.

Meanwhile, Rovio Entertainment ROVIO.HE jumped 13% after the producer of the 'Angry Birds' video game said it had begun preliminary non-binding talks with parties, including Playtika Holding Corp 8II.F, PLTK.O, regarding a potential tender offer.

Banco BPM BAMI.MI, Italy's third-largest bank, gained nearly 1% on plans to generate greater value longer-term from its retailers' payment business as it explores strategic options for the unit.

