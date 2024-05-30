News & Insights

Copper Lake Advances Exploration at Marshall Lake

May 30, 2024 — 02:46 am EDT

Copper Lake Resources (TSE:CPL) has released an update.

Copper Lake Resources Ltd. recently concluded their winter diamond drilling program at the Marshall Lake property, revealing new target areas with potential economic copper-zinc-silver mineralization. While the drilling didn’t yield massive sulphides, it encountered significant alteration zones suggesting proximity to a VMS deposit, with continued drilling required to confirm continuity. The results, particularly from the high-priority MT Conductor 1, are promising and have provided valuable data to guide further exploration.

