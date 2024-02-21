Copper, gold to get 'largest immediate' boost from Fed easing, Goldman says

Adds more details, background

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Copper and gold are expected to see the largest immediate price boost in the commodities sector from potential U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

"The immediate price boost from a Fed driven 100 basis point decline in U.S. 2-year rates is the largest for metals, especially copper (6%), and then gold (3%), followed by oil (3%)," Goldman Sachs said in a note dated Feb. 20.

"The positive impact of lower interest rates on both commodity demand and supply makes the commodity price impact ambiguous in theory," Goldman said.

"In practice, we find that the demand boost to prices from a lower cost of carrying inventory and from higher GDP via easier financial conditions dominates."

