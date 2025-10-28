Copper Fox Metals (CPFXF) Price Target Increased by 32.14% to 0.45

The average one-year price target for Copper Fox Metals (OTCPK:CPFXF) has been revised to $0.45 / share. This is an increase of 32.14% from the prior estimate of $0.34 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.45 to a high of $0.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 124.96% from the latest reported closing price of $0.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Copper Fox Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPFXF is 0.38%, an increase of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.19% to 2,735K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 2,267K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,037K shares , representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPFXF by 10.27% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF holds 468K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares , representing a decrease of 15.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPFXF by 3.15% over the last quarter.

