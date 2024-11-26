Copper Fox Metals Advances Sombrero Butte Project

Copper Fox Metals (TSE:CUU) has released an update.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. has completed its seven-line survey on the Sombrero Butte copper project, revealing significant preliminary data that bolsters the potential of a large Laramide age porphyry copper-molybdenum system in the area. The exploration program aims to advance the project toward drilling by updating various geological models and incorporating comprehensive chargeability and resistivity data. These developments highlight the project’s strategic importance near the Copper Creek deposit, enhancing its appeal to investors.

