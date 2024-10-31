Copper Fox Advances Mineral Mountain Drilling Plans

Copper Fox Metals (TSE:CUU) has released an update.

Copper Fox Metals has made significant progress in its drilling permit process for its Mineral Mountain copper project in Arizona. The company has completed a biological evaluation, indicating minimal impact on local endangered species, including the acuña cactus. As the environmental review progresses, Copper Fox remains committed to environmental stewardship in its operations.

