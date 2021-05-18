US Markets

Copper demand to rise 3.3% in 2022 after a 4.9% jump this year -IWCC

Contributor
Zandi Shabalala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN O'HARA

Global demand for copper is seen rising 3.3% in 2022, leading to a mostly balanced market after an expected shortfall of half a million tonnes this year, the International Wrought Copper Council (IWCC) said.

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Global demand for copper is seen rising 3.3% in 2022, leading to a mostly balanced market after an expected shortfall of half a million tonnes this year, the International Wrought Copper Council (IWCC) said.

The IWCC, an industry body that represents copper fabricators, sees demand for refined copper in 2022 rising by 3.3% to 25.275 million tonnes while supply is expected to rise 5.4% to 25.25 million tonnes.

The refined copper market is expected be in a deficit of 500,000 tonnes this year as demand is seen rising 4.9% to 24.458 million tonnes against expected supply of 23.95 million tonnes.

"Refined copper demand is expected to increase in all regions as countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, although countries and regions are emerging from the health crisis at different times and speeds," the IWCC said.

Demand in China, the top metals consumer, is seen rising 2.6% to 13.306 million tonnes next year after climbing 3.3% in 2021, according to the IWCC.

LME prices for copper CMCU3 hit a record high $10,747.50 this month, which has deterred buying in China.

In Europe and the United Kingdom, copper consumption will be up 2.6% to over 3.1 million tonnes next year after rising 7.8% in 2021.

In North America, including the United States, Canada and Mexico, copper demand should be up 2.7% in 2022 after an increase of 5.5% to 2.385 million tonnes in 2021.

The International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said earlier this month it expects the global copper market to be in a surplus of 79,000 tonnes this year and of 109,000 tonnes in 2022.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jason Neely)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular