Copper demand to rise 3.3% in 2022 after a 4.9% jump this year -IWCC

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Global demand for copper is seen rising 3.3% in 2022, leading to a mostly balanced market after an expected shortfall of half a million tonnes this year, the International Wrought Copper Council (IWCC) said.

The IWCC, an industry body that represents copper fabricators, sees demand for refined copper in 2022 rising by 3.3% to 25.275 million tonnes while supply is expected to rise 5.4% to 25.25 million tonnes.

The refined copper market is expected be in a deficit of 500,000 tonnes this year as demand is seen rising 4.9% to 24.458 million tonnes against expected supply of 23.95 million tonnes.

"Refined copper demand is expected to increase in all regions as countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, although countries and regions are emerging from the health crisis at different times and speeds," the IWCC said.

Demand in China, the top metals consumer, is seen rising 2.6% to 13.306 million tonnes next year after climbing 3.3% in 2021, according to the IWCC.

LME prices for copper CMCU3 hit a record high $10,747.50 this month, which has deterred buying in China.

In Europe and the United Kingdom, copper consumption will be up 2.6% to over 3.1 million tonnes next year after rising 7.8% in 2021.

In North America, including the United States, Canada and Mexico, copper demand should be up 2.7% in 2022 after an increase of 5.5% to 2.385 million tonnes in 2021.

The International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said earlier this month it expects the global copper market to be in a surplus of 79,000 tonnes this year and of 109,000 tonnes in 2022.

