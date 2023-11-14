Copper concentrate market seen facing bottleneck from 2024 - Jiangxi Copper

SHANGHAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The global copper concentrate market is expected to face a bottleneck in 2024 and shortage in 2025 and 2026, said a Jiangxi Copper 60362.SS executive on Wednesday.

Rising smelting capacity expansions and slower mining output growth will create a supply shortage in the future, said Chen Yunian, vice president at Chinese smelter Jiangxi Copper at the CRU World Copper Conference Asia.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Siyi Liu in Shanghai; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.