Copper concentrate market seen facing bottleneck from 2024 - Jiangxi Copper

November 14, 2023 — 08:48 pm EST

SHANGHAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The global copper concentrate market is expected to face a bottleneck in 2024 and shortage in 2025 and 2026, said a Jiangxi Copper 60362.SS executive on Wednesday.

Rising smelting capacity expansions and slower mining output growth will create a supply shortage in the future, said Chen Yunian, vice president at Chinese smelter Jiangxi Copper at the CRU World Copper Conference Asia.

