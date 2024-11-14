Copernico SIM Plans Share Buyback and Strategic Moves

Copernico – Societa’ Di Intermediazione Mobiliare S.P.A. (IT:COP) has released an update.

Copernico SIM S.p.A., listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, has scheduled a General Meeting of Shareholders to discuss the authorization for purchasing and disposing of own shares, aiming to enhance share incentive plans and strategic operations. The company seeks to acquire up to 38,000 shares, adding to its current holdings, to support liquidity and market efficiency.

