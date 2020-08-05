Oil

Copenhagen Airports to lay off 650 staff

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ritzau Scanpix Denmark

Denmark's Copenhagen Airports is considering laying off 650 staff as a result of the low level of activity in the aviation sector due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

COPENHAGEN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Denmark's Copenhagen Airports is considering laying off 650 staff as a result of the low level of activity in the aviation sector due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"CPH is contemplating cutting 650 full-time positions from the company's current approximate total of 2,600," it said and added discussions with union representatives would be held in the coming weeks to decide on the expected redundancies.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a Key Resource For Metals Data

    BNP Paribas Senior Precious Metals Sales Leon Edery joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a key resource for metals data.

    Jul 22, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular