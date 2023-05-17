Copelouzos and Infinity Power partner on Greece-Egypt power scheme

ATHENS, May 17 (Reuters) - Greece-based Copelouzos Group has partnered with a joint venture from Abu Dhabi and Egypt to examine the joint production of renewable energy that will reach Europe via an Egypt-Greece power link scheme, it said on Wednesday.

Copelouzos seeks to build a 3-gigawatt undersea cable from Athens to Egypt.

The group said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Infinity Power, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi's Masdar and Egypt's Infinity, to exchange expertise for the fast development of the necessary renewable energy for the operation of the Greece-Egypt cable.

"By supplying renewable energy to Europe, we are not only bolstering our own economy but also positioning ourselves as a key player in the global energy market," Infinity Power Chairman Mohamed Ismail Mansour said in a statement.

Greek power gird operator IPTO is also considering acquiring a stake in the link, which is estimated to cost about 4 billion euros ($4.40 billion).

Greece-based Eunice Group also wants to build a 2 gigawatt undersea power cable to link the Greek island of Crete to Egypt.

Copelouzos and Eunice are both seeking European funding for their projects.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jason Neely)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.