Copel Secures 30-Year Renewal for Key Hydroelectric Plants

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd (ELP) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel) has successfully renewed its electricity generation concessions for three major hydroelectric power plants in Brazil for another 30 years. The renewal involves a total grant of approximately R$4.1 billion, ensuring continued operation at 64% of the plants’ installed capacity. This move highlights Copel’s ongoing commitment to sustainable energy generation and business continuity.

For further insights into ELP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.