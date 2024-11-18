News & Insights

Copel Secures 30-Year Renewal for Key Hydroelectric Plants

November 18, 2024 — 04:49 pm EST

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd (ELP) has released an update.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel) has successfully renewed its electricity generation concessions for three major hydroelectric power plants in Brazil for another 30 years. The renewal involves a total grant of approximately R$4.1 billion, ensuring continued operation at 64% of the plants’ installed capacity. This move highlights Copel’s ongoing commitment to sustainable energy generation and business continuity.

