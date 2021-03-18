Copel Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Brazilian electric utility company Companhia Paranaense de Energia or Copel (ELP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of R$1.12 billion or R$ 3.89 per share, higher than R$596.5 million or R$2.29 per share in the same period last year.

Excluding discontinued operations, net income came in at R$1.08 billion, up 66 percent from R$657 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net operating revenues rose to R$5.65 billion from R$4.32 billion in the comparable-year quarter.

During the quarter, EBITDA increased to R$1.31 billion from R$1.03 billion in the previous-year period.

