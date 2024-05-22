Copel Approves Q1 Results and Governance Reports

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd (ELP) has released an update.

The Board of Directors of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel has approved the Interim Financial Statements for Q1 2024 and the 2024 Reference Form, both awaiting further regulatory filing and approval. The board also endorsed the Integrated Report 2023 and the 2024 Governance Report, emphasizing the company’s commitment to corporate governance and sustainability. Additionally, the board conducted elections for committee members, including positions on the Statutory Audit Committee and Investment and Innovation Committee.

