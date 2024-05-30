News & Insights

COPEL Announces Asset Sale to Âmbar Energia

May 30, 2024 — 07:24 am EDT

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Pfd (ELP) has released an update.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) has announced the approval by CADE of Âmbar Energia S.A.’s purchase of all shares of UEG Araucária for an enterprise value of R$395.0 million. This transaction, part of COPEL’s asset divestment plan, is aligned with the company’s strategy for a sustainable, decarbonized growth. The deal, which sees COPEL’s 81.2% share valued at R$320.7 million, will be finalized following a 15-day finalization period post-publication in the Official Federal Gazette.

