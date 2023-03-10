US Markets

Copec sees MAPA project operating at full capacity at the end of 2023 or start of 2024

Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

March 10, 2023 — 11:50 am EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

Adds details on MAPA project

March 10 (Reuters) - Chilean industrial group Empresas Copec COPEC.SN expects its MAPA project to operate at full capacity at the end of 2023 or the start of 2024, Chief Financial Officer Gianfranco Truffello said in a call discussing fourth-quarter results on Friday.

Operations at the Arauco Mill Modernization and Expansion (MAPA) project started in December 2022, and the Arauco mill will reach production capacity of 2.1 million tons of pulp per year, of which line three contributes with 1.6 million tons.

Copec posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $9 million, a reversal of the year-ago quarter's strong gains, due to a hit on its forestry segment and exchange rate differences.

The firm is a major world player in pulp through its forestry arm Arauco, which warned of a $50 million hit earlier this month due to raging fires in southern Chile.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Alistair Bell)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.