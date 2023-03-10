Copec sees MAPA project operating at full capacity at the end of 2023 or start of 2024

Adds details on MAPA project

March 10 (Reuters) - Chilean industrial group Empresas Copec COPEC.SN expects its MAPA project to operate at full capacity at the end of 2023 or the start of 2024, Chief Financial Officer Gianfranco Truffello said in a call discussing fourth-quarter results on Friday.

Operations at the Arauco Mill Modernization and Expansion (MAPA) project started in December 2022, and the Arauco mill will reach production capacity of 2.1 million tons of pulp per year, of which line three contributes with 1.6 million tons.

Copec posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $9 million, a reversal of the year-ago quarter's strong gains, due to a hit on its forestry segment and exchange rate differences.

The firm is a major world player in pulp through its forestry arm Arauco, which warned of a $50 million hit earlier this month due to raging fires in southern Chile.

