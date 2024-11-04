CopAur Minerals Sees Progress at Williams Property

CopAur Minerals (TSE:CPAU) has released an update.

CopAur Minerals Inc. announces significant progress at the Williams Property in Northern British Columbia, led by joint venture partner Omega Pacific Resources. Omega Pacific has achieved key milestones including expanding drill intersections and securing strategic ground, earning a 51% interest in the project. CopAur will now focus on advancing its 100%-owned Kinsley Project and exploring the historic Locke Gold Mine.

