Copart's (CPRT) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Copart, Inc. CPRT reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Apr 30, 2021) adjusted earnings per share of $1.09, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. Higher-than-expected revenues from both of the company’s segments led to this outperformance. The bottom line also surged 87.9% year over year from the 58 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues came in at $733.9 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $637 million. Moreover, the top line increased from the year-ago reported figure of $550.4 million.



Gross profit was up 57.2% year over year to $381.3 million. Total operating expenses flared up 14.2% year on year to $405.8 million. Notably, general and administrative expenses shot up 5.8% from the prior-year quarter to $39 million. Nonetheless, operating income increased to $328.1 million from the year-earlier period’s $195.1 million. Net income came in at $286.8 million compared with the year-ago figure of $147.5 million.

Segmental Performance

For the fiscal third quarter, service revenues came in at $623.8 million, up from the $491.6 million recorded in the year-earlier period. Service revenues accounted for 85% of the total revenues. The reported figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $544 million.



Vehicle sales summed $110.1 million for the quarter, up from the prior-year level of $58.8 million. The reported figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $76 million.

Financial Position

The online auto auction leader had cash and cash equivalents of $911.9 million as of Apr 30, 2021 compared with $306.4 million as of Apr 30, 2020. Long-term debt and financial lease obligations summed $397.6 million as of Apr 30, 2021, down from $403.7 million as of Apr 30, 2020.



Copart — peers of which include Byd Co., Ltd BYDDY , Liquidity Services, Inc. LQDT and Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Incorporated RBA — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

