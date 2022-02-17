Copart's (CPRT) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Surge Y/Y

Copart, Inc. CPRT reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jan 31, 2022) adjusted earnings per share of $1.10, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04. The bottom line also surged 37.5% year over year from 80 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.



The online auto auction leader generated revenues of $867.5 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $786.9 million. The top line also increased 40.6% from the year-ago reported figure of $786.9 million.



Gross profit was up 31.2% year over year to $403.3 million. Total operating expenses flared up 45% to $520.1 million. General and administrative expenses jumped 18.7% from the prior-year quarter to $42.8 million. Nonetheless, operating income increased to $347.3 million from $258.2 million. Net income came in at $287.4 million compared with the year-ago figure of $193.4 million.

Segmental Performance

Fiscal second-quarter service revenues came in at $711.1 million, up from $532.6 million recorded in the year-earlier period. Service revenues accounted for 82% of the total revenues.



Vehicle sales totaled $156.4 million in the quarter, up from the prior-year level of $84.4 million.

Financial Position

Copart had cash and cash equivalents of $1,346.5 million as of Jan 31, 2022, compared with $1,048.3 million as of Jul 31, 2021. Long-term debt was $403.8 million at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2022.

