Copart's (CPRT) Q1 Earnings Mark Fourth Consecutive Beat

Copart, Inc. CPRT reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Oct 31, 2023) adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents on better-than-expected service revenues. The bottom line also increased 36% year over year. The online auto auction leader generated revenues of $1.02 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $978 million. The top line also increased by 14.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

Key Stats

CPRT’s fiscal first-quarter service revenues came in at $859.5 million, up from $726.8 million recorded in the year-ago period, outpacing our estimate of $804.8 million. Service revenues accounted for 84.2% of total revenues. Vehicle sales totaled $160.8 million in the quarter, down from the prior year’s level of $166.5 million and short of our estimate of $164 million.

While yard operations expenses rose 9.2% year over year to $367.8 million, the cost of vehicle sales was down 2.1% to $147.9 million. Yard depreciation and amortization came in at $39.1 million, up 13.8% year over year. Yard stock-based compensation increased 7.7% to $1.5 million.

Gross profit was up 25.6% year over year to $464 million. General and administrative expenses rose 29.4% from the prior-year quarter to $57.6 million. Total operating expenses flared up 7.4% to $625 million.

Operating income rose to $395.4 million from $311 million recorded in the year-ago quarter amid high sales despite the rise in expenses. Net income also shot up 35.3% year over year to $332.5 million.

Copart had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $2.58 billion as of Oct 31, 2023, compared with $957 million as of Jul 31, 2023. Long-term debt and other liabilities declined to $9.4 million at the end of the reported quarter from $10.9 million as of Jul 31, 2023.

Net cash from operating activities during the quarter totaled $375.2 million, up from $311.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Capex during the quarter was $162.2 million, up 6.3% year over year.

CPRT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

