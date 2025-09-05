Copart Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Copart, Inc. CPRT reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended July 31, 2025) adjusted earnings per share of 41 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line increased 24.24% year over year. The online auto auction leader generated revenues of $1.13 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion. The top line, however, rose 5.25% from the year-ago reported figure.

Key Tidbits of CPRT’s Q4 Results

Copart’s fiscal fourth-quarter service revenues were $956.2 million, which increased from $893.1 million recorded in the year-ago period. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $969 million. Service revenues accounted for 84.98% of total revenues.

Vehicle sales totaled $168.89 million in the quarter, which declined from the prior-year quarter’s $175.91 million and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $178 million.

Although global insurance volumes declined approximately 2% year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, total loss frequency in the United States was 22.2% compared with 21.5% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Rising vehicle complexity, calibration needs and escalating repair costs continue to drive higher total loss rates, which benefit Copart’s business as a higher total loss rate leads to more salvage vehicles, a key driver of its revenues.

While yard operations expenses rose 2.8% year over year to $418.5 million, the cost of vehicle sales declined 9% to $147.4 million. Yard depreciation and amortization came in at $47.17 million, up 5.9% year over year. Yard stock-based compensation increased 18.5% to $2.31 million.

Gross profit was up 12.4% year over year to $509.72 million. General and administrative expenses rose 3.1% from the prior-year quarter to $83.9 million. Total operating expenses rose 0.4% to $712.5 million.

Operating income rose to $412.6 million from $359.5 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Net income also grew 22.7% year over year to $395.31 million.

Copart had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $2.78 billion as of July 31, 2025, compared with $1.51 billion as of July 31, 2024.

Net cash from operating activities and capex during fiscal 2025 totaled $1.8 billion and $569 million, respectively.

CPRT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Other Key Releases From the Auto Space

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 13 cents. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents. The company reported earnings per share of 9 cents in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues amounted to $506 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $485 million. The metric also rose 15.26% year over year.

MBLY had cash and cash equivalents of $1.71 billion as of June 28, 2025, compared with $1.43 billion as of Dec. 28, 2024. Operating cash flow for the six months ended June 28, 2025, was $322 million. Capex was $28 million during the same time frame.

Group 1 Automotive GPI reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $11.52, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.31 and rose 17.5% year over year. The automotive retailer registered net sales of $5.7 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.55 billion. The top line also rose from the year-ago quarter’s $4.7 billion.

Group 1 had cash and cash equivalents of $52.7 million as of June 30, 2025, up from $34.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Total debt was $3.2 billion as of June 30, 2025, up from $2.91 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Lear Corp. LEA reported its second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.47, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23, thanks to better-than-expected revenues and profits from the Seating and E-System segments. The bottom line, however, decreased from $3.60 reported in the year-ago quarter. In the reported quarter, revenues remained flat year over year at $6.03 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.89 billion.

The company had $888 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 28, 2025, compared with $1.05 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was $2.76 billion as of June 28, 2025, up from 2024-end levels. During the quarter under discussion, net cash used in operating activities totaled $296.2 million. The company posted an FCF of $170.8 million in the quarter.

