Markets
CPRT

Copart Q3 Results Beat Street View; Shares Up 5%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Copart Inc. (CPRT) gained over 5% in extended session Wednesday after it reported its third-quarter results, with both earnings and revenues trouncing Wall Street view.

Third-quarter profit rose to $286.8 million or $1.19 per share, up from $147.5 million or $0.62 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.09 per share, up from $0.58 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.80 per share and revenues of $628.9 million.

Third-quarter revenues rose 33.4% to $733.9 million from $550.4 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $633.05 million.

CPRT closed Wednesday's trading at $120.99, down $0.18 or 0.15%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $6.02 or 4.98%, in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPRT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular