Copart Q3 Profit Slips Despite Higher Revenue

(RTTNews) - Online vehicle auction company Copart Inc. (CPRT) on Thursday reported slightly lower third-quarter profit, despite higher revenues.

Net income attributable to Copart declined to $402.4 million, or $0.43 per share, from $406.6 million, or $0.42 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue increased 2.1% to $1.24 billion from $1.21 billion last year, driven by higher service revenue and vehicle sales.

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