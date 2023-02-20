Markets
CPRT

Copart Q2 Results Top Estimates

February 20, 2023 — 08:53 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Copart Inc. (CPRT) reported that its net income for the second quarter ended January 31, 2023 rose to $293.68 million or $0.61 per share from $287.41 million or $0.60 per share in the prior year.

Excluding the impact of certain discrete income tax items and certain income tax benefits related to stock-based compensation, non-GAAP earnings per share for the quarter were $0.61, up from $0.55 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total service revenues and vehicle sales for the quarter were $956.72 million up from $867.46 million in the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $930.38 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPRT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.