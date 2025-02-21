Copart Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Copart, Inc. CPRT reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Jan. 31, 2025) adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. The bottom line increased 21.2% year over year. The online auto auction leader generated revenues of $1.16 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 billion. The top line rose 14% from the year-ago reported figure.



See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

Copart, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Copart, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Copart, Inc. Quote

Key Tidbits

Copart’s fiscal second-quarter service revenues came in at $991.3 million, which increased from $861.7 million recorded in the year-ago period and matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Service revenues accounted for 85.2% of total revenues. Vehicle sales totaled $172 million in the quarter, which rose from the prior-year quarter’s $158.4 million and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161 million.



While facility operations expenses rose 19.9% year over year to $439.3 million, the cost of vehicle sales rose 0.6% to $147.7 million. Facility depreciation and amortization came in at $48.9 million, up 18.8% year over year. Facility stock-based compensation increased 11.7% to $1.8 million.



Gross profit was up 13.2% year over year to $525.6 million. General and administrative expenses rose 19.2% from the prior-year quarter to $86.6 million. Total operating expenses rose 15.1% to $737.1 million.



Operating income rose to $426.2 million from $379 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Net income also grew 18.7% year over year to $386.5 million.



Copart had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $3.34 billion as of Jan. 31, 2025, compared with $1.5 billion as of July 31, 2024.



Net cash from operating activities and Capex during the first half of fiscal 2025 totaled $660.4 million and $353.4 million, respectively.

CPRT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Copart carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Geely Automobile Holdings Limited GELYY, Dana Incorporated DAN and Garrett Motion Inc. GTX. GELYY and DAN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, and GTX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELYY’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 66.62% and 149.31%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved by 15 cents and 38 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAN’s 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 79.17%. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved by 20 cents in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTX’s 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 2.16% and 17.92%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved by a penny in the past 30 days.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dana Incorporated (DAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (GELYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.