Copart Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Copart, Inc. CPRT reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Oct. 31, 2025) adjusted earnings per share of 41 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. The bottom line increased 10.8% year over year. The online auto auction leader generated revenues of $1.16 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion. The top line, however, rose 0.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

Key Tidbits of CPRT’s Q1 Results

Copart’s fiscal first-quarter service revenues were $991.8 million, which increased from $986.3 million recorded in the year-ago period. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion. Service revenues accounted for 85.9% of total revenues.



Vehicle sales totaled $163.2 million in the quarter, which rose from the prior-year quarter’s $160.5 million and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $149 million.



While facility operations expenses declined 4.5% year over year to $427.2 million, the cost of vehicle sales rose 2.4% to $141.5 million. Facility depreciation and amortization came in at $47.4 million, down 0.2% year over year. Facility stock-based compensation increased 6.1% to $1.94 million.



Gross profit was up 4.9% year over year to $537 million. General and administrative expenses rose 1.4% from the prior-year quarter to $92.3 million. Total operating expenses fell 2.2% to $724.3 million.



Operating income rose to $430.7 million from $406.4 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Net income also grew 11.4% year over year to $402.2 million.



Copart had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $5.2 billion as of Oct. 31, 2025, compared with $2.78 billion as of July 31, 2025.



Net cash from operating activities and capex during the first three months of fiscal 2026 totaled $535.2 million and $108 million, respectively.

CPRT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are General Motors Company GM, OPENLANE, Inc. KAR and Garrett Motion Inc. GTX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.



