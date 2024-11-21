Copart options imply 4.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Copart (CPRT) is 2.3x normal with calls leading puts 7:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.1%, or $2.32, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.8%.

