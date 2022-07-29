Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Copart's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Copart had US$402.7m in debt in April 2022; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$1.68b in cash, so it actually has US$1.28b net cash.

NasdaqGS:CPRT Debt to Equity History July 29th 2022

How Healthy Is Copart's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Copart had liabilities of US$449.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$641.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.68b and US$135.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$724.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Copart could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Copart has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Also positive, Copart grew its EBIT by 30% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Copart's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Copart has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Copart's free cash flow amounted to 49% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Copart has net cash of US$1.28b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 30% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Copart's use of debt is risky. We'd be very excited to see if Copart insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

