Copart, Inc. Reports Climb In Q1 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $332.53 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $245.85 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $1.02 billion from $893.37 million last year.

Copart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $332.53 Mln. vs. $245.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q1): $1.02 Bln vs. $893.37 Mln last year.

