Copart, Inc. Q3 Income Increases In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $382.29 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $350.43 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $1.13 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

Copart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $382.29 Mln. vs. $350.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.13 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.