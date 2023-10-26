Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) reached $43.15, with a -1.1% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 4.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Copart, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, up 23.08% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $977.79 million, showing a 9.45% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

CPRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.7% and +7.65%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.16% increase. Currently, Copart, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Copart, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.77. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.77.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 1, this industry ranks in the top 1% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.