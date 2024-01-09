Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) closed the most recent trading day at $47.28, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 3.41% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 12.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.04 billion, up 9.07% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.45 per share and a revenue of $4.24 billion, demonstrating changes of +15.08% and +9.57%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Copart, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Copart, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 32.65. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 32.65.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 4, this industry ranks in the top 2% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.