Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) closed at $43.80, marking a +1.77% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.62% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 4.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.8% in that time.

Copart, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Copart, Inc. to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $950.04 million, up 7.55% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Copart, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Copart, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.93, which means Copart, Inc. is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

