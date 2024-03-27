Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) ended the recent trading session at $57.24, demonstrating a +0.03% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.84% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.38, signifying a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.11 billion, showing an 8.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.42 per share and a revenue of $4.21 billion, demonstrating changes of +12.7% and +8.73%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.43% lower within the past month. Right now, Copart, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Copart, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.2. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.2.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 244, this industry ranks in the bottom 4% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

