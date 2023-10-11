Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) closed at $46.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.1%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Copart, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.32, showcasing a 23.08% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $977.79 million, showing a 9.45% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.42 per share and a revenue of $4.16 billion, signifying shifts of +12.7% and +7.63%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.19% increase. As of now, Copart, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Copart, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.17. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.17.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, placing it within the top 1% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.